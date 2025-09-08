Wordle September 8 puzzle: Hints, strategy tips and today’s five-letter solution

Wordle has become a viral sensation on the internet. For millions, it is a daily habit. Some tackle it first thing in the morning, coffee in hand, while others wait until lunch or late at night. However, the ritual stays the same: six tries, one five-letter word, and the satisfaction of hitting green tiles. The story of Wordle starts small. According to Mashable, Josh Wardle, a software engineer, built the game in 2021 as a gift for his partner.

It was not meant for the masses. But friends picked it up, then social media carried it further. By early 2022, players across the world were sharing those now-iconic colored grids. The appeal was its simplicity - no downloads, no ads, just one puzzle a day. With popularity came spin-offs. Squabble turned it into a head-to-head showdown. Heardle used music clips instead of letters. Other versions like Dordle and Quordle forced players to juggle multiple answers at once. Soon after, The New York Times bought the game and folded it into its expanding NYT Games collection. Even TikTok creators began livestreaming their daily attempts, pulling in thousands of viewers.

Tips before you guess If you are looking for a strategy, there are a few basics. Start with a word that gives you coverage: two vowels and a mix of common consonants like S, T, R, or N. That often sets you up for success. Still, plenty of players prefer instinct. They type in the first word that comes to mind, just to keep it fun. For a while, a fan-made archive let people scroll through every past puzzle. That was later taken down after a request tied to The New York Times. Now, only subscribers to NYT Games have access to the official archive.

As for difficulty, nothing has changed since its launch. If you want an extra layer of challenge, you can always flip on Hard Mode, which forces you to use confirmed letters in each following guess.

Hints for today’s Wordle Ready for puzzle #1542? Here are your clues: Think of a sound you would hear from a bird. The word is five letters long and no letters are repeated. The word begins with C.