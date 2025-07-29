Wordle today #1501: Check clues and answer to crack July 29 puzzle

Wordle for today has yet again left players scratching their heads. What began as a seemingly simple grid of five empty boxes has quickly turned into a mind-bending game. The word this time felt oddly familiar, yet stubbornly elusive, making solvers rethink common patterns and second-guess those trusty vowels. Also, for many, it was not just a game but a daily ritual, a small victory waiting to be claimed. As frustration mounted and clues grew scarce, online hint forums lit up, buzzing with theories. Some cracked it in three tries. Others? Well, the streak had to end sometime.

Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's Wordle puzzle #1501 released by The New York Times.

Wordle colors explained Wordle’s charm lies in its simplicity. In this game, the player needs to guess a five-letter word in six tries, using color-linked hints. When a guessed letter turns green, it indicates the letter is both correct and in the right spot. Yellow hints the letter is in the word, but in the wrong position. Grey tells you the letter is not in the word at all. This game is a clever mix of logic, deduction, and vocabulary. There is no better feeling than getting the colors lined up right.

Today's Wordle hints: Puzzle #1501 July 29’s puzzle had players guessing multiple times every vowel and chasing patterns that led nowhere fast. That is where hints came in handy. The word kicked off with an ‘O’, had three distinct vowels, and no repeating letters. But the real gem was the cryptic clue: “Alpha, beta, gamma... and this one comes last.” That subtle nod to sequences nudged players toward thinking beyond language, into the realm of order and finales. Clever, quiet, and just the push many needed.

Wordle puzzle answer revealed Wordle #1501 answer is "OMEGA". A nod to the last letter of the Greek alphabet, the word carried a sense of finality that felt a little poetic, especially for those watching their streaks slip away. It was not an everyday choice, making it trickier for players unfamiliar with classical references. Add in a trio of vowels and no repeating letters, and you had a puzzle that quietly packed a punch.

What does Omega mean? Omega, the last letter of the Greek alphabet, holds meaning far beyond the Wordle grid. It is often used to signify endings or the ultimate limit across fields like physics, finance, and theology. A fitting word for a game where the end is always just six guesses away.

FAQs 1. What is Wordle? Wordle is a daily word puzzle where players guess a five-letter word in six tries using color-coded feedback.

2. How do Wordle hints work? Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot, yellow means it is in the word but misplaced, and grey means it is not in the word.