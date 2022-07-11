Work from home will soon be legal right in this country

Work from home will soon be legal right in this country1 min read . 07:55 PM IST
- This country has passed a bill to make work from home a legal right. Read on
As employers across the world are planning to bring workers back to offices, the Netherlands has just passed legislation, making work from home a legal right. The Dutch Parliament's lower house passed the bill; work from home will become a right if the legislation gets approval from the Senate.
While currently, employers in the Netherlands can deny any work from home requests, if it becomes a law, they will have to consider all such requests from their employees. The employers would also be allowed to give enough reasons if they are refusing work from home to their employees.
A co-author of the bill, Senna Maatoug of the GroenLinks party, said, "It allows them to find a better work-life balance and reduce time spent on commuting."
This bill to make work from home a legal right is an amendment to the existing Flexible Working Act of 2015. The existing law allows employees to request a change in their working hours and place of work.
The timing of the law is coming when companies across the globe are getting their workers to work from the office. While some have brought back their employees to work from the office, some have just done away with the idea, making work from home the new normal.
Some have even forced the workers to come to the office or "leave". Like Tesla.
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk had recently warned his employees that they either work from the office or leave the company.
