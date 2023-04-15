World Art Day 2023: History, significance and other details

World Art Day 2023: History, significance and other details1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
- First observed in 2012, World Art Day was celebrated to commemorate the renowned artist Leonardo Da Vinci
To spread awareness about art worldwide, World Art Day is celebrated each year on 15 April. This year's theme is 'Art is good for the health'.
UNESCO too proclaimed this day at the 40th session of it’s General Conference in 2019. The day is celebrated to honor the contributions of artists and promote the importance of art in our lives.
History:
First observed in 2012, World Art Day was celebrated to commemorate the renowned artist Leonardo Da Vinci -- renowned for his incredible artistic work ‘Mona Lisa’. The painting is considered as the most influential painting in the world.
Significance:
With the World Art Day being celebrated, it gives people an opportunity to reunite and share mutual circumstances. Also, the day gives artists opportunity to express one’s inner thoughts without saying much.
Several activities across the world like debates, cultural events, workshops, and conferences are being organised to commemorate this day and celebrate their work.
Few of the most celebrated painters and sculptors of the world includes: Leonardo Da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, M F Hussain, Amrita Sher-Gill, etc.
