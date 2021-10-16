World Bank chief David Malpass lauds India's successful Covid vaccination drive

World Bank chief David Malpass lauds India's successful Covid vaccination drive2 min read . 07:33 PM IST
In a meeting with FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Malpass reaffirmed World Bank's strong commitment to India across all its entities
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a meeting with FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Malpass reaffirmed World Bank's strong commitment to India across all its entities
World Bank President David Malpass congratulated India on a successful vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic as he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. Malpass also thanked her for India’s international role in vaccine production and distribution.
World Bank President David Malpass congratulated India on a successful vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic as he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. Malpass also thanked her for India’s international role in vaccine production and distribution.
In a meeting with Sitharaman in Washington, Malpass reaffirmed the international financial institution's strong commitment to India across all World Bank Group entities, including the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency.
In a meeting with Sitharaman in Washington, Malpass reaffirmed the international financial institution's strong commitment to India across all World Bank Group entities, including the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency.
They discussions also focussed on India’s efforts to curb climate change, emphasising the need for scaling up climate finance for impactful projects in line with Nationally Determined Contributions and development goals, the World Bank said in a statement.
They discussions also focussed on India’s efforts to curb climate change, emphasising the need for scaling up climate finance for impactful projects in line with Nationally Determined Contributions and development goals, the World Bank said in a statement.
India, the largest producer of vaccines in the world, suspended exports of Covid-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections due to the second Covid-19 wave.
India, the largest producer of vaccines in the world, suspended exports of Covid-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections due to the second Covid-19 wave.
Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India will resume vaccine exports.
Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India will resume vaccine exports.
According to the World Bank statement, Malpass also expressed his appreciation for India’s historical support for the International Development Association and reiterated to Sitharaman the need for a robust IDA20 replenishment.
According to the World Bank statement, Malpass also expressed his appreciation for India’s historical support for the International Development Association and reiterated to Sitharaman the need for a robust IDA20 replenishment.
“Malpass also complimented India’s efforts toward financial reform and offered the World Bank to host round table discussions and provide operational support," the statement added.
“Malpass also complimented India’s efforts toward financial reform and offered the World Bank to host round table discussions and provide operational support," the statement added.
In New Delhi, Mandaviya on Saturday said that India will cross the landmark of 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses next week.
In New Delhi, Mandaviya on Saturday said that India will cross the landmark of 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses next week.
By Saturday evening, as many as “97.23 crore have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine in the country", he said.
By Saturday evening, as many as “97.23 crore have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine in the country", he said.
The vaccines administered suggest about 70 per cent of the population getting at least one dose and about 30 per cent of the population has got two doses, he said.
The vaccines administered suggest about 70 per cent of the population getting at least one dose and about 30 per cent of the population has got two doses, he said.
Covid-19 infections are on the decline in India, with 15,981 new infections reported in a day, according to official data on Saturday. That's 4 per cent of the peak - the highest daily average reported on May 9 this year.
Covid-19 infections are on the decline in India, with 15,981 new infections reported in a day, according to official data on Saturday. That's 4 per cent of the peak - the highest daily average reported on May 9 this year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!