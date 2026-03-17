The World Bank Tuesday confessed to an error of more than three decades duration, moving to embrace industrial policy as tariffs, subsidies and a variety of other interventions become increasingly popular with governments in search of growth.
World Bank embraces industrial policy, abandoning three decades of stigma
SummaryThe bank published a report in 1993 which helped disparage industrial policy. Governments were instead encouraged to let markets operate without direction or barriers.
The World Bank Tuesday confessed to an error of more than three decades duration, moving to embrace industrial policy as tariffs, subsidies and a variety of other interventions become increasingly popular with governments in search of growth.