Fri Aug 04 2023 13:23:55
Business News/ News / World Bank's Executives Directors met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, praised India's growth| In pics

World Bank's Executives Directors met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, praised India's growth| In pics

8 Photos . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 01:23 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Eleven executive directors of the World Bank, repr... more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with eleven Executive Directors (EDs) of the World Bank Group. (PTI)
1/8Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with eleven Executive Directors (EDs) of the World Bank Group. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posing for a photo with the eleven Executive Directors (EDs) of the World Bank Group in New Delhi on August 3. (PTI)
2/8Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posing for a photo with the eleven Executive Directors (EDs) of the World Bank Group in New Delhi on August 3. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Bolivian Minister of Development Planning Sergio Armando Cusicanqui Loayza in New Delhi. (PTI)
3/8Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Bolivian Minister of Development Planning Sergio Armando Cusicanqui Loayza in New Delhi. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents a gift to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House in New Delhi on August 3. (Nirmala Sitharaman Office Twitte)
4/8Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents a gift to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House in New Delhi on August 3. (Nirmala Sitharaman Office Twitte)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented with a bouquet by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in New Delhi on August 3. (CMO Himachal)
5/8Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented with a bouquet by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in New Delhi on August 3. (CMO Himachal)
Rajya Sabha MP M Thambi Durai and MLA Varadharaj Jayaraman met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House in New Delhi.   (Nirmala Sitharaman Office Twitte)
6/8Rajya Sabha MP M Thambi Durai and MLA Varadharaj Jayaraman met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House in New Delhi.   (Nirmala Sitharaman Office Twitte)
A delegation of Sarpanchas from Andhra Pradesh, led by Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary, met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House in New Delhi on August 3.  (Nirmala Sitharaman Office Twitte)
7/8A delegation of Sarpanchas from Andhra Pradesh, led by Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary, met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House in New Delhi on August 3.  (Nirmala Sitharaman Office Twitte)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the meeting with eleven Executive Directors (EDs) of the World Bank Group (PTI)
8/8Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the meeting with eleven Executive Directors (EDs) of the World Bank Group (PTI)
