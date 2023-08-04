World Bank's Executives Directors met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, praised India's growth| In pics

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Eleven executive directors of the World Bank, representing 95 countries, met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. They praised private sector participation in achieving India's ambition of becoming a developed country by 2047.

1/8Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with eleven Executive Directors (EDs) of the World Bank Group.

2/8Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posing for a photo with the eleven Executive Directors (EDs) of the World Bank Group in New Delhi on August 3.

3/8Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Bolivian Minister of Development Planning Sergio Armando Cusicanqui Loayza in New Delhi.

4/8Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents a gift to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House in New Delhi on August 3.

5/8Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented with a bouquet by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in New Delhi on August 3.

6/8Rajya Sabha MP M Thambi Durai and MLA Varadharaj Jayaraman met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House in New Delhi.

7/8A delegation of Sarpanchas from Andhra Pradesh, led by Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary, met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House in New Delhi on August 3.