World Chess Championship 2024: India's D Gukesh loses to China's Ding Liren in 12th game

Written By Livemint

World Chess Championship 2024: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh was defeated by to defending champion Ding Liren of China in 12th game of World Chess Championship in Singapore.

