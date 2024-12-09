BREAKING NEWS
World Chess Championship 2024: India's D Gukesh loses to China's Ding Liren in 12th game
1 min read
09 Dec 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Written By
Livemint
World Chess Championship 2024: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh was defeated by to defending champion Ding Liren of China in 12th game of World Chess Championship in Singapore.
