World Chess Championship 2024: Who is Gukesh Dommaraju, who could become the youngest ever champion

  • At just 18, Indian chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju is challenging World Chess Champion Ding Liren for the title in a historic match. Gukesh, already a record-setter, aims to become the youngest ever undisputed World Chess Champion.

Published25 Nov 2024, 06:48 PM IST
China's chess grandmaster Ding Liren (R) and India's chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju (L) compete during the start of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore on November 25, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
China’s chess grandmaster Ding Liren (R) and India’s chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju (L) compete during the start of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore on November 25, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)(AFP)

Indian chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju, at just 18 years old, is challenging reigning World Chess Champion Ding Liren of China for the title. The best-of-14-games match is taking place on Monday (November 25) at Resorts World Sentosa, with a total prize fund of $2.5 million (£1.98 million).

Ding vs. Gukesh

Though Gukesh and Ding have faced each other only three times in classical games due to their age difference, their encounters have already generated significant interest. Ding leads their head-to-head with a score of 2½-½, including two wins and one draw, all since January 2023. Their most recent encounter occurred at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, where Ding triumphed while playing as Black.

A historic opportunity for Gukesh

At just 18 years old, Gukesh has the chance to make history by becoming the youngest-ever undisputed World Chess Champion. If he prevails, he would break the current record set by Garry Kasparov, who became world champion at the age of 22 in 1985. Gukesh’s rapid rise has caught the attention of the chess world, with many experts predicting a bright future for the young Indian player.

Early Chess journey and training

Gukesh’s chess journey began at the age of 7 when he started learning the game at Velammal School in Chennai, India. His potential was quickly recognized by his first coach, Bhaskar V, who saw something special in Gukesh during a routine extracurricular activity. By Class 4, Gukesh was fully immersed in his chess training, and his dedication to the game grew from there.

Under the guidance of two more coaches, Vijayanand and Vishnu Prasanna, Gukesh honed his skills in both tactical and positional awareness. Unlike many of his peers, Gukesh made the decision to avoid using chess engines during his early training, opting instead to develop his own instincts and calculation abilities. This bold choice paid off, as Gukesh became known for his precise calculations and sharp intuition.

Key achievements and mentorship

Gukesh has already made history on several occasions. At 17, he stunned the chess world by winning the Candidates Tournament in Toronto, becoming the youngest-ever challenger for the World Chess Championship. His victory over top players such as Ian Nepomniachtchi, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana in the eight-man field solidified his status as one of the rising stars of chess.

In 2022, Gukesh surpassed Viswanathan Anand, becoming India’s top-ranked chess player for the first time in over 36 years. This historic achievement marked the first time someone had ranked higher than Anand, who had been the face of Indian chess for decades.

Guidance from Chess legends

A key factor in Gukesh’s rapid rise has been the mentorship of India’s five-time World Chess Champion, Viswanathan Anand. Anand has played an instrumental role in Gukesh’s development, encouraging him to work with top coaches and helping him refine his skills. Gukesh credits Anand as one of his biggest influences, and Anand’s guidance has been crucial in shaping his career.

In addition to his chess mentors, Gukesh enlisted the help of mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, known for his work with the Indian cricket and hockey teams. Upton has been impressed with Gukesh’s self-awareness and maturity, praising him as an “absolute blessing” to work with.

      Popular in News

