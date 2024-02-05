World Cup 2026 Final Goes to NYC in Victory Over Dallas, LA

(Bloomberg) -- The New York area will host the FIFA World Cup final in 2026 after beating out contenders in Dallas and Los Angeles for the honor of holding the world’s most-viewed sporting event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The championship match will take place across the Hudson River at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, FIFA said Sunday. Reachable by train from midtown Manhattan, the stadium is home to the National Football League’s New York Giants and New York Jets, two of the world’s most valuable sports teams.

The final will make New York the center of the sporting world in July 2026, when the match is scheduled to be played. FIFA’s choice also hands a triumph to New York Mayor Eric Adams and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who lobbied for MetLife Stadium and touted the area’s vast infrastructure and international appeal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read more: Oil Heir Plots How Dallas Will Beat Out NYC for World Cup Final

MetLife Stadium has recently handled sold-out shows by pop superstars such as Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, it was also the site of a Super Bowl that was briefly the most-watched television event in US history.

The venue has 82,500 seats and boasts lavish interior member clubs with views of the New York skyline and stadium interior. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Canada and Mexico are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, the US is getting all games starting in the quarterfinals. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The New York host committee for the 2026 World Cup overcame a big push by Dallas to win the marquee game. That effort was led by FC Dallas President Dan Hunt and backed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who promised transportation upgrades and ambitious plans for fan events in addition to the final at AT&T Stadium.

Southern California’s Rose Bowl served as the venue for the final in 1994, the last time the World Cup came to the US. SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles, the world’s most expensive stadium, has already hosted a Super Bowl for the NFL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to matches played at MetLife Stadium, New York and New Jersey will set up FIFA Fan Fest sites, where soccer enthusiasts can watch game screenings and hold their own matches.

--With assistance from Shelly Hagan.

(Updates with stadium details in fifth paragraph) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!