‘World Cup snub will definitely fire up Shubman Gill’ - Gujarat Titans skipper auditions for T20I comeback in IPL 2026

The T20 World Cup snub will definitely fire up Shubman Gill as the Gujarat Titans captain gear up for another Indian Premier League (IPL) season, felt former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara. Having been elevated to Test and ODI leadership last year, Gill didn't the best of the times in the shortest format of the game and the IPL 2026 could be the perfect audition for the 26-year-old to reclaim his spot back in the T20I setup.
Following the IPL 2025, Gill led India to a 2-2 Test series draw in England, besides his scintillating performance with the bat. However, things went downhill for the right-hander after he suffered a neck injury in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. Although he returned for the T20I series against the Proteas, but was once again ruled out of the final two games with a foot injury after scoring just 32 runs in the first three.
With just a week left before IPL 2026, Pujara remarked that a good season with the bat will put Gill back India's scheme of things in T20Is. “The T20 World Cup squad snub will definitely fire up Shubman Gill. He is a quality player suited for all three formats," Pujara said on a JioHotstar show.
“If he has a good IPL 2026 season, he will surely put his name in India’s T20I squad. He is leading the Test squad and is also the ODI captain. He is a multi-format player. If he has a good season, he will be back in the scheme of things for the Indian team,” added the former Test stalwart.
Having played his first four IPL seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders, Gill actually flourished in Gujarat Titans colours. After a mediocre debut season with Gujarat Titans, Gill turned up the head in 2023 when he accumulated 890 runs, playing a crucial role in the franchise's runners-up finish.
With 650 runs in the previous season, pressure will be on Gill once again. Pujara felt this is a great opportunity for the Gujarat Titans skipper. "There will be some pressure on him because he has not been part of the India squad in the shortest format. But at the same time, it is a great opportunity for him to carry on batting the way he has.
"He needs to try and accelerate a little more because that is something he has been working on. This IPL season is the perfect one for him to show he can bat at a strike rate of 150 to 160,” added Pujara.
Pujara also put his money on the 2022 champions to lift the title this season. “GT look like a title favourite this season. If you look at their squad, the top order of Captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler is incredible. You cannot have a better top order than them. The number of all-rounders they have, especially with the addition of Jason Holder, makes them even stronger," he added.
When it comes to bowling, their strength is their seamers. Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna are their main pacers and Ishant Sharma is also on the bench if needed. Ashok Sharma will be unleashed with his fiery pace at some point in the season. Left-armer Luke Wood is another seamer who knows how to do well. If Rabada does not perform, Wood can replace him. But I hope Rabada, being a strike bowler, has a good IPL," he said.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.