The report highlights the age groups most affected by child trafficking, with 80 per cent of the rescued children falling between the ages of 13 to 18 years. As many as 13,549 children under the age of 18 were rescued during this period. Around 13 per cent children that were rescued were aged nine to 12 years and over 2 per cent were even younger than nine years. Children as young as five and eight years were found engaged in the cosmetic industry, demonstrating the pervasive nature of this issue.