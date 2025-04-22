World Earth Day 2025: History, theme, significance - All you need to know about the need to protect the planet

As the world celebrates "Earth Day” on April 22, the festivities mark a consciousness occasion to raise awareness about concerning environmental issues and address the associated problems that impact our planet.

Earth Day history Earth Day Network, which is now known as EARTHDAY.ORG, is credited with establishing the day as an initiative to mobilise the environmental movement worldwide to address concerning issues such as climate change, pollution and deforestation. “EARTHDAY.ORG’s founders created and organized the very first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Since then, Earth Day Network also known as EARTHDAY.ORG has been mobilizing over 1 billion people annually on Earth Day, and every other day, to protect the planet," the website states.

The world’s first Earth Day was observed in 1971 on April 22 when UN Secretary-General U Thant held a special ceremony at UN Headquarters in New York.

Earth Day significance In 1962, US Senator Gaylord Nelson lobbied the federal government to observe Earth Day, considering that the “planet is at risk”. This day aims to make an impact as it demonstrates support for environmental protection through a range of events. To educate the masses across the globe, numerous events, rallies, and campaigns are organised on this day.

Earth Day theme The theme for Earth Day 2025 is “Our Power, Our Planet.” It focuses on measures to achieve ‘triple clean electricity’ goal by 2030 using renewable energy. The day advocates protection of natural resources such as air, oceans, soil, ecosystems, wildlife, and human health by harnessing renewable sources of energy. Solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and tidal energy are in focus to create clean, inexpensive, and unlimited energy for the entire planet.

This year, Earth Day marks its 55th anniversary with global activations aimed at mobilising a billion people worldwide to take transformative action for our planet for a sustainable future.

How can you make a difference this Earth Day? Invest in energy-efficient systems.

Reduce wastage of energy at home like electricity.

Participate in clean-up drive.

Plant a tree.

Reduce plastic use.

Adopt the concept of reduce, reuse, and recycle in daily life.

Use clean energy.

