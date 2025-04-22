World Earth Day 2025: History, theme, significance - All you need to know about the need to protect the planet

How can you make a difference this Earth Day?

Invest in energy-efficient systems.

Reduce wastage of energy at home like electricity.

Participate in clean-up drive.

Plant a tree.

Reduce plastic use.

Adopt the concept of reduce, reuse, and recycle in daily life.

Use clean energy.

Promote sustainability.

‘Commitment to green energy transition’

Founder and Chairman of Singapore's AM International Holdings, Ashwin Muthiah wrote, “At AM International Holdings Private Limited, we believe learnings from the past five decades have enabled us to shape a resilient and relevant future — one that adapts to evolving times and emerging needs. Aligning with ESG benchmarks not only promotes sustainability but also enhances long-term profitability. Across our businesses, especially in petrochemicals and fertilizers, we made strides in our ESG agenda. Our bottom line has always been clear — delivering stakeholder value in a sustainable manner while ensuring our impact extends beyond business performance,” in a LinkedIn post.