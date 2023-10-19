World leaders in Israel to douse war fire; From Biden to Rishi Sunak here's how the world is striving
UK PM Sunak to visit Israel to meet Israeli PM Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. Sunak's visit follows those of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on October 17 and Biden on October 18.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is going to land in the early morning of October 19 in Israel for two days to hold meetings with Israeli PM Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. He will later head to “a number of other regional capitals," reported HT.
