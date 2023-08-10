Lion population in India

The global count of wild lions has experienced a significant decline, with the sole exception being the African continent. Nevertheless, lions have found a natural habitat in India, resulting in a consistent rise in their population within the nation, particularly in the Gir Forest. This forest serves as the second-largest habitat for these majestic creatures outside of Africa. The population of Asiatic lions has steadily grown in Gujarat's Gir forest and the broader Saurashtra protected area. The lion population escalated from 523 to 674 individuals between the years 2015 and 2020. Since the year 2016, the Forest Department of the Gujarat government has been actively celebrating World Lion Day.