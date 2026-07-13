World’s malady: rising inequality, low employment

However, we aren’t the only victims of income inequality. The gap is widening across the globe, in developed countries such as the US and Japan, middle-income countries such as China, and also among the entire group of developing nations. A report by the Capgemini Research Institute and UBS Global Wealth suggests that the world has seen an increase in average wealth, yet the average person’s financial condition has deteriorated. We have new money magnates like trillionaire Elon Musk brushing aside old-money royalty, and yet the same societies experience growing hardships at the bottom of the economic pyramid.