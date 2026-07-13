World’s malady: rising inequality, low employment

Income inequality is rising in the country, leading to exasperation among the middle class. For the uninitiated, HNIs are those who are still left with property or financial instruments worth $1 million or ₹9.5 crore after meeting all their financial obligations. In fiscal year 2025 (FY25), this club swelled by 6%, which was comparatively less. Between calendar years 2021 and 2023, with the stock market and real estate enjoying a bull run, the HNI club saw an intake of anywhere between 5% to 9%. These are the fortunate few who control 65-75% of the country’s wealth and businesses.