World Malaria Day 2024: World Malaria day is celebrated every year across the world to spread the word about the disease, its symptoms, and precautions

World Malaria Day 2024: A vector borne disease, malaria, is highly prevalent in tropical countries due to rainy and humid weather. The disease is caused by mosquito bites. One of the most common symptoms of malaria is fever with shaking chills. Even though the disease is very common, proper hygiene and sanitation can prevent the spread of the disease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The theme for this year is “Accelerate the fight against malaria for a more equitable world." The day is celebrated across the world to signify the efforts to end the disease from the root and spread awareness among people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most nations reporting death due to malaria According to UNICEF data, four out of five malaria deaths are reported in African nations. The 15 countries with most number of deaths due to malraria are Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Mozambique, Ghana, Angola, Uganda, etc.

How to prevent malaria infection One of the most effective measures to prevent malaria infection is sleeping under an insecticide-treated bed net (ITN). According to UNICEF data 2016, nearly 54% of people at risk of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa used an insecticide-treated bed net to prevent malaria infection.

