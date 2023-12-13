News
World raises toast to fossil-fuel transition
Jayashree Nandi 7 min read 13 Dec 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Summary
- But experts say the deal doesn’t do enough on almost all fronts—climate targets, funding, phasing out fossil fuels, and holding historical polluters accountable.
DUBAI : History was made in Dubai on Wednesday when 196 countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. However, experts said the deal doesn’t do enough on almost all fronts—climate targets, funding, phasing out fossil fuels, and holding historical polluters accountable.
