World Tourism Day 2024: A look at off-beat travel ideas, unique stays before packing bags for holidays

World Tourism Day 2024: As we celebrate World Tourism Day, here’s a look at some great stays that ensure there is something unique for every guest.

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 06:55 AM IST
World Tourism Day 2024: Indian looking travellers, especially Gen Z look for thrill of adventure activities, unique flavours of culinary experiences, and the pursuit of wellness journeys.
World Tourism Day 2024: Indian looking travellers, especially Gen Z look for thrill of adventure activities, unique flavours of culinary experiences, and the pursuit of wellness journeys.(Pixabay)

Indian travellers, especially Gen Z, travel differently today. They are ditching traditional vacations to embrace experiences that align with their passions and well-being. More than popular destinations, the new-age travellers are looking for thrill of adventure activities, unique flavours of culinary experiences, and the pursuit of wellness journeys. They are also driven by the desire to create memorable content for social media, making their travels not just about the journey, but also about storytelling and self-expression. As we celebrate World Tourism Day, here’s a look at some great stays that ensure there is something unique for every guest.

Also Read | Travel across Mumbai in 1 hour: All about MMRDA’s game-changing 7 new ring roads

Adventure Tourism

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Abu Dhabi

If travellers are looking for a blend of culture and adventure, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara in Abu Dhabi is the perfect getaway.

Guests can enjoy a range of exciting activities like camel treks, sand boarding, dune bashing, Fat bike rides, stargazing, and moonlit horse treks. The opulent villas and diverse activities at the resort cater to both relaxation and thrill-seekers,THRS report says

Kandima Maldives

If tourists are looking for both adventure and relaxation, Kandima Maldives is the place to visit. Located on Dhaalu Atoll's largest island, the resort offers activities like diving at Vaanee Corner, snorkeling, kayaking, jet skiing, and island hopping. This lifestyle resort suits families, couples, and groups of friends, as it offers a great blend of excitement and tranquillity.

Also Read | Can mindful tourism save India’s mangrove forests?

Resplendent Ceylon, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is emerging as a premier destination, offering luxury experiences for affluent travellers. Along with its rich history, vibrant culture, it is also a destination that allows you to indulge yourself in adventurous and thrilling experiences. Adventure enthusiasts can discover a variety of thrilling experiences with Resplendent Ceylon, a luxury hotel collection affiliated with the Relais & Châteaux group.

Among its five resorts, Ceylon Tea Trails offers hiking the famous Pekoe Trail- a 300-kilometre curated journey through the heart of Sri Lanka’s Central Highlands. Meanwhile, Wild Coast Tented Lodge in Yala National Park offers a luxury escape that gives you the essence of Sri Lanka, report adds

Astro Tourism

Alila Jabal Akhdar, Oman

Alila Jabal Akhdar, in Oman’s stunning Al Hajar Mountains, offers the perfect retreat for luxury travelers looking for both relaxation and one-of-a-kind experiences. With clear skies and expert astronomers, guests can immerse themselves in the wonders of the night sky. They can explore galaxies and constellations, and also learn to capture stunning photographs of the stars that can be shared on social media.

The Kumaon

The Kumaon, a 10-chalet hotel located above the Almora region in Uttarakhand, offers a sneak peek into the celestial wonder and mysterious night sky of the Himalayas.

Apart from looking at a tapestry of stars, celestial bodies, nebulas, constellations, and galaxies through a telescope, guests can also participate in an interactive session with the experts to learn about the Indian folklores and mythology that surround the various constellations.

Also Read | Travelling to New Zealand to get more expensive: Fees now nearly 3 times more

 

Health Tourism

 

Clinic Les Alpes, Switzerland
Switzerland is a top destination for health tourism. Its healthcare market was valued at USD 62.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow 7.4% annually until 2030. Clinic Les Alpes, located in the tranquil village of Les Avants above Montreux, offers a specialised 28-day treatment for substance, behavioural, and mental health issues. The treatment integrates nature through activities like snowshoeing and alpine hiking.

 

 

Chenot Palace Gabala, Azerbaijan

Nestled in the stunning mountains of Northern Azerbaijan, Gabala is also a new name for health and wellness tourism. A case in point is Chenot Palace Gabala, a world-renowned wellness retreat overlooking the peaceful Nohur Lake.

It is a perfect destination for those seeking both tranquillity and energy. It offers 72 elegantly designed rooms and suites, plus three spacious villas with private spas, offering wellness programmes like Detox, Anti-Aging, Stress Recovery, and more.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 06:55 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld Tourism Day 2024: A look at off-beat travel ideas, unique stays before packing bags for holidays

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta share price

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India share price

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.000.00
      Chennai
      77,051.000.00
      Delhi
      77,203.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.