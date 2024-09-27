World Tourism Day 2024: As we celebrate World Tourism Day, here’s a look at some great stays that ensure there is something unique for every guest.

Indian travellers, especially Gen Z, travel differently today. They are ditching traditional vacations to embrace experiences that align with their passions and well-being. More than popular destinations, the new-age travellers are looking for thrill of adventure activities, unique flavours of culinary experiences, and the pursuit of wellness journeys. They are also driven by the desire to create memorable content for social media, making their travels not just about the journey, but also about storytelling and self-expression. As we celebrate World Tourism Day, here’s a look at some great stays that ensure there is something unique for every guest.

Adventure Tourism

If travellers are looking for a blend of culture and adventure, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara in Abu Dhabi is the perfect getaway.

Guests can enjoy a range of exciting activities like camel treks, sand boarding, dune bashing, Fat bike rides, stargazing, and moonlit horse treks. The opulent villas and diverse activities at the resort cater to both relaxation and thrill-seekers,THRS report says

If tourists are looking for both adventure and relaxation, Kandima Maldives is the place to visit. Located on Dhaalu Atoll's largest island, the resort offers activities like diving at Vaanee Corner, snorkeling, kayaking, jet skiing, and island hopping. This lifestyle resort suits families, couples, and groups of friends, as it offers a great blend of excitement and tranquillity.

Sri Lanka is emerging as a premier destination, offering luxury experiences for affluent travellers. Along with its rich history, vibrant culture, it is also a destination that allows you to indulge yourself in adventurous and thrilling experiences. Adventure enthusiasts can discover a variety of thrilling experiences with Resplendent Ceylon, a luxury hotel collection affiliated with the Relais & Châteaux group.

Among its five resorts, Ceylon Tea Trails offers hiking the famous Pekoe Trail- a 300-kilometre curated journey through the heart of Sri Lanka’s Central Highlands. Meanwhile, Wild Coast Tented Lodge in Yala National Park offers a luxury escape that gives you the essence of Sri Lanka, report adds {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Astro Tourism

Alila Jabal Akhdar, Oman

Alila Jabal Akhdar, in Oman’s stunning Al Hajar Mountains, offers the perfect retreat for luxury travelers looking for both relaxation and one-of-a-kind experiences. With clear skies and expert astronomers, guests can immerse themselves in the wonders of the night sky. They can explore galaxies and constellations, and also learn to capture stunning photographs of the stars that can be shared on social media.

The Kumaon

The Kumaon, a 10-chalet hotel located above the Almora region in Uttarakhand, offers a sneak peek into the celestial wonder and mysterious night sky of the Himalayas.

Apart from looking at a tapestry of stars, celestial bodies, nebulas, constellations, and galaxies through a telescope, guests can also participate in an interactive session with the experts to learn about the Indian folklores and mythology that surround the various constellations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Health Tourism

Clinic Les Alpes, SwitzerlandSwitzerland is a top destination for health tourism. Its healthcare market was valued at USD 62.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow 7.4% annually until 2030. Clinic Les Alpes, located in the tranquil village of Les Avants above Montreux, offers a specialised 28-day treatment for substance, behavioural, and mental health issues. The treatment integrates nature through activities like snowshoeing and alpine hiking.

Chenot Palace Gabala, Azerbaijan

Nestled in the stunning mountains of Northern Azerbaijan, Gabala is also a new name for health and wellness tourism. A case in point is Chenot Palace Gabala, a world-renowned wellness retreat overlooking the peaceful Nohur Lake.