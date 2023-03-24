World Tuberculosis Day, here are signs and symptoms to watch out for

On Thursday, while speaking to news agency ANI, the Executive Director of the STOP TB Partnership, Dr Lucica Ditiu said she has no hesitation to say that India will end TB by 2025. In an exclusive Interview with ANI, Dr Ditiu said, "I think the financial resources will come and will basically facilitate the implementation of these activities and the last one is this, I think is important to decentralise as much as possible the services and to ensure that everybody goes closer to people with TB, in the periphery, in the smaller communities, in the villages in the small parts of cities and so on, to make sure that you know you create this foundation and the basis. If these three things will go with the ambition and the tools that we see now in India. I really have no hesitation to say that India will end TB by 2025."

