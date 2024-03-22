World Water Day, celebrated on March 22 every year, is an occasion to realise the importance of freshwater, especially this year amid the ongoing Bengaluru water crisis

World Water Day, celebrated on March 22 every year, is an occasion to realise the importance of freshwater, especially this year amid the ongoing Bengaluru water crisis. The tech hub is facing an acute water shortage due to failed monsoons and drying groundwater resources.

History In 1992, the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro saw the first formal proposal of World Water Day under Agenda 21. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in December 1992 by which March 22 was declared World Water Day.

Significance The United Nations (UN) marks this day to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. On this day, the UN's flagship report on water and sanitation is launched every year.

Theme The theme for this year is ‘Water for prosperity and peace’. Thus, the 2024 edition of the UN’s flagship World Water Development Report (WWDR) report will explore this theme and be released today. The theme changes every year, but the central focus remains on topics relevant to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), which is in line with the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 6.

Key takeaways from UN’s World Water Day 2024 message

Water can create peace or spark conflict- Tensions in societies arise when water is scarce or polluted or when people struggle for access. We can balance everyone’s water needs only through cooperation.

Prosperity and peace rely on water- Mass migration and political unrest make water cooperation a central part of how nations manage climate change.

Water can lead us out of crisis- Harmony between communities and countries can be fostered by uniting around the fair and sustainable use of water. By approaching this goal at the international level via United Nations conventions and implementing actions at the local level, we can overcome the water crisis peacefully. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

