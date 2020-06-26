A World Health Organization (WHO) led Coalition working for controlling covid-19 on Friday said that there is a need of US$31.3 billion over the next 12 months.

US$3.4 billion has been contributed to date, resulting in a funding gap of US$27.9 billion, of which $13.7 billion is urgently needed, the apex global public health agency said.

Access to covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator) on Friday published its consolidated investment case, alongside the costed plans of the member organizations.

The Access to covid-19 Tools ACT-Accelerator, is a new, groundbreaking global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to covid-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines. It was set up in response to a call from G20 leaders in March and launched by the WHO, EC, France and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in April 2020.

The ACT-Accelerator has four areas of work: diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines and the health system connector. Cross-cutting all of these is the workstream on access and allocation.

The investment required is significant, but it pales in significance when compared to the cost of covid-19: the total cost of the ACT-Accelerator's work is less than a tenth of what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates the global economy is losing every month due to the pandemic. 468,000 thousand people have already lost their lives, the WHO said.

The tools developed under the coalition, the WHO said, will benefit the whole world, and by saving lives and reducing severe covid-19 disease, contribute to the goal of protecting health systems and restoring full societal and economic activity globally in the near term, and facilitating high-level control of covid-19 disease in the medium term.

“Pillar plans published today show a path to the accelerated development, equitable allocation, and scaled up delivery of 500 million tests to lower and middle income countries by mid-2021, 245 million courses of treatments to LMICs by mid-2021, and 2 billion vaccine doses, of which 1 billion will be purchased for LMICs, by the end of 2021," the WHO said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via