$2K stimulus checks for Covid-hit citizens, US House passes bill
The US House of Representatives has passed legislation to provide Americans with USD 2,000 stimulus checks in an effort to offer financial relief during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The House passed on Monday the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act in a 275-134 vote, sending the measure to the Senate for consideration.
Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to veto the COVID-19 relief and spending package passed by Congress if it did not include changes such as boosting stimulus payments from USD 600 to USD 2,000 for each US citizen.
However, Trump signed the package on Sunday and the measure passed on Monday would increase the payments from USD 600 to USD 2,000.
Republicans, who control the Senate, have yet to indicate if they will support the increase in relief payments.
