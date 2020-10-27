'A momentous day for America': Trump on Amy Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation

'A momentous day for America': Trump on Amy Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2020, 07:15 AM IST
- 'This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law,' Donald Trump said
- 'I stand here tonight, truly honored and humbled,' Barrett said shortly after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the constitutional oath
US President Donald Trump hailed his nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation Monday to the Supreme Court as "a momentous day for America," in a ceremony coming just eight days before the presidential election.
"This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law," the president, standing alongside Barrett, said before beaming lawmakers and others who had gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.
"I stand here tonight, truly honored and humbled," Barrett, a 48-year-old religious conservative, said shortly after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the constitutional oath.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.