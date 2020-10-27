Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >'A momentous day for America': Trump on Amy Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation
US President Donald Trump applauds US Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett after she took her oath of office.

'A momentous day for America': Trump on Amy Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation

1 min read . 07:15 AM IST AFP

  • 'This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law,' Donald Trump said
  • 'I stand here tonight, truly honored and humbled,' Barrett said shortly after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the constitutional oath

US President Donald Trump hailed his nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation Monday to the Supreme Court as "a momentous day for America," in a ceremony coming just eight days before the presidential election.

US President Donald Trump hailed his nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation Monday to the Supreme Court as "a momentous day for America," in a ceremony coming just eight days before the presidential election.

"This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law," the president, standing alongside Barrett, said before beaming lawmakers and others who had gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

"This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law," the president, standing alongside Barrett, said before beaming lawmakers and others who had gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"I stand here tonight, truly honored and humbled," Barrett, a 48-year-old religious conservative, said shortly after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the constitutional oath.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.