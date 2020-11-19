'China sustains border disputes to win concessions from neighbours'

Citing another example of China's smaller neighbour Nepal, Lintner writes that "Until now, China and Nepal had only one major boundary dispute, namely over the height of Mt Everest, which China says is 8,844 meters, while Nepal claims it is 8,848 meters. But, in September, the two countries became engaged in a boundary row after the Chinese erected 11 buildings inside what Nepal claims is its territory and part of the western district of Humla."