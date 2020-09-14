Ten months into the coronavirus pandemic, but the world is yet to trace the origin of the virus which has hijacked everything imaginable. Experts have mainly speculated that it may have have originated from a wet-food market in Wuhan, China.

A new twist in the origins of virus story has left people shocked. Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan has claimed that the novel coronavirus was made in a government controlled laboratory in Wuhan.

The virologist, who became the whistleblower against the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, claims that she has proof that the virus came from a virology lab in the city and not from the wet-food market.

On Friday, The virologist participated in an interview on British talk show “Loose Women" from a secret location and talked about her research on the coronavirus disease.

She claims that she was tasked with looking into a cluster of Sars-like cases coming out of mainland China in December 2019. The top scientist working in Hong Kong claimed that she discovered a cover-up operation during her investigation and said that the Chinese government knew about the spread of the virus before publicly acknowledging it.

"I will show evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it," she adds. "Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself."

She adds that the Chinese authorities began to discredit her even before she fled the country for the USA. "They deleted all my information and also they told people to spread rumours about me," she said.

With inputs from agencies

