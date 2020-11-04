'Do not lose heart…Vote': Hillary Clinton reposts her own tweet from 2016

After her loss to Donald Trump four years ago in the 2016 presidential elections, Hillary Clinton had then shared a few messages, which she reposted on Wednesday as ballot counting is underway for the 2020 US elections .

"Do not lose heart… (Vote.)," wrote the 73-year-old Democrat leader while she re-tweeted her four year old tweet, which said, “Scripture tells us: Let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season, we shall reap, if we do not lose heart".

Do not lose heart. (Vote.) https://t.co/ZMjIUqV2jb — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 3, 2020

The post with a smiling photo of Hillary Clinton was tweeted on 9 November in 2016 after losing to then Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Clinton also pinned another 9 November, 2016, tweet to the top of her Twitter profile: "To all the little girls watching...never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world."

"To all the little girls watching...never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

The former secretary of state has been supportive of Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden, at fundraisers, in interviews and on social media. But she’s been notably absent from the campaign trail, the Fox News reported.

The former first lady announced last week that she would serve as one of New York’s 29 electors to the Electoral College if Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris win the state.

Key points from US elections result 2020

Trump wins Ohio, leads in Florida

New York progressive Ocasio-Cortez easily wins second House term

Trump ahead in Florida amid neck and neck with Biden in US polls

Joe Biden wins California, Oregon, Washington

Trump, Biden win 17 states each in tight race to White House

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via