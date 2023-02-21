American animated satire series 'South Park' which came up with its 26th Season on CBS has now roasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Episode 2 titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour" launched an attack on the couple by mocking their claims of needing privacy. The show highlights that the couple talks about privacy but shares intimate details in interviews, Netflix show and now Prince Harry's book Spare.

In the video, Prince Harry's memoir Spare too has been ridiculed as its name was also changed to ‘Waaaagh.’ Not just this, both the character are also dressed to show resemblance. The male character is a red-headed prince while the wife wears the same outfit Meghan once wore in 2018, as reported by the Independent.

South Park just destroyed Harry and Meghan pic.twitter.com/R1zzyrx50x — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 16, 2023

In the video, it is seen that the "Good Morning Canada" host calls the first guest where both the animated Harry and Meghan are carrying boards. “We want our privacy!", reads Harry's sign board, while that of Meghan's show “Stop looking at us!"

"Isn't it true sir, that your questionable wife has her own TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?" the host asks.

“Well, I just think that some people might say that your Instagram-loving wife actually doesn't want her privacy."

The Prince angrily replies, "How dare you, sir! My Instagram-loving wife has always wanted her privacy! And you know what else? To hell with Canada. We are leaving. We'll go find some quiet place where we can be normal people."

Ahead of show's broadcast, on 14 February, a clip was released which showed Kyle, telling his friends, "It seriously is driving me crazy. I'm sick of hearing about them but I can't get away from them! They're everywhere." To this the character Stan replied, “Look, Kyle, we just kind of don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife."

Kyle complains about a dumb prince and his stupid wife in the all-new episode, titled “Worldwide Privacy Tour premiering Wednesday at 10/9c on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/6Dpa5R5ZZ3 — South Park (@SouthPark) February 13, 2023

The parody video has now triggered reports that Harry and Meghan's legal team is closely watching the series and this may face legal ramifications. As per the GB News, the Royal commentator Neil Sean has said “their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister."

Meanwhile, as Prince Charles' coronation date is coming closer, the question if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the event is arising. The rift in the British royal family is steadily worsening in the aftermath of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, with both sides so far unwilling to engage in reconciliation talks.

According to a report published by The Telegraph, Prince Harry is weighing a ‘million different variables’ as the estranged royals decide whether to fly back to the UK in May. Meanwhile, King Charles is facing 'not my king' protests as his coronation day approaches.

The rift in the British royal family is steadily worsening in the aftermath of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, with both sides so far unwilling to engage in reconciliation talks. The Royals have so far refused to be drawn into the quagmire of allegations levelled by Harry and Meghan.

In another news, there were also reports that Harry and Meghan Markle were likely to be questioned in the defamation case brought by Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha Markle had sued Meghan Markle for the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which the duchess said she was “an only child". Samantha Markle had accused Meghan of "defamation and injurious falsehoods."