'Extremely extraordinary uncertainties are affecting everyone’s mental health'

The extremely extraordinary uncertainties arising out of the covid-19 pandemic are affecting everyone’s mental health, said Vikram Patel Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School during a session at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday.

To deal with mental health issues, Patel said that ways such as maintaining social distance, participating in sports, talking to each other, watching good shows and reading good books are very effective. At the same time, he warned that the schools should be opened soon to prevent any harmful impact on children.

"Schools should open soon, otherwise the covid-19 will have a very bad effect on the students," he said.

Patel said that there is a need for unconditional income support for those people who have borne the brunt of Covid-19 crisis. He also highlighted that mental health is worsening which is being exacerbated by the pandemic.

He said that data is coming from many countries, including India and Bangladesh, about how people are facing stress and mental health problems.

“For those groups of the population whose employment prospects have been extinguished altogether, I think the impact on mental health is going to be far more serious," Patel said.

Urging people to learn ways to mitigate stress, Patel said that stress is not bad but what is bad is when it becomes toxic.

Patel stated that there has never been a better time to seek help for mental health issues and there is the need to normalise conversations around mental health issues.

Patel pointed out that in India, people suffering from mental problems are called insane, the police tie them up and take them to the mental hospitals which are built in the time of the British and their condition is very bad.

Along with taking care of those hospitals, there is a need to change the methods of treatment there, he argued.

“If someone senses something unusual happening regarding mental health, the best thing would be to talk to someone. In India, I recently noticed a huge change when it comes to reporting mental health issues in media," he said.

With carefully designed training programs, frontline workers can deliver very effective psychological and social interventions, he said.

“Health is not just a biomedical issue, not just a technical issue but it is a citizen’s movement to demand and expect quality care," he said.

Professor Patel said that the pandemic has impacted every country. “In this era, we are ignoring people suffering from other diseases, due to which the death rate from those diseases has increased. We cannot shut down the healthcare system, but will have to increase their capacity for covid-19. Along with many negative effects, the effect on mental health is the biggest aspect that needs attention.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.