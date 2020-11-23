'Fantastic results': UK PM Boris Johnson on AstraZeneca's covid-19 vaccine news

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today hailed the "fantastic" news that AstraZeneca's covid-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up to 90% effective, but said it still would require safety checks.

"Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials," Johnson said on Twitter. "There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results."

Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials. There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results.



Well done to our brilliant scientists at @UniofOxford & @AstraZeneca, and all who volunteered in the trials. https://t.co/84o8TKhQga — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 23, 2020

"Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials," Johnson said on Twitter. "There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results."

The British drugmaker said "positive high-level results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of AZD1222 in the UK and Brazil showed the vaccine was highly effective in preventing Covid-19... and no hospitalisations or severe cases of the disease were reported in participants."

It added: "One dosing regimen (n=2,741) showed vaccine efficacy of 90 percent when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart."

The pair said that regimen n=8,895 showed 62 percent efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart.

"The combined analysis from both dosing regimens (n=11,636) resulted in an average efficacy of 70 percent."

AstraZeneca said it would "immediately prepare regulatory submission of the data to authorities around the world that have a framework in place for conditional or early approval".

It added that it would seek emergency-use listing from the World Health Organization to accelerate vaccine availability in low-income countries.

AstraZeneca said it is looking at a capacity of up to three billion doses of the vaccine in 2021 pending regulatory approval.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via