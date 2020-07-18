BJP Foreign Affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale on Friday wrote to Kenneth I Juster, the US Ambassador to India, highlighting the emotional trauma and sufferings of H1-visa holders due to the recently announced restrictions by the US government on H1 and H4 applications and even routine renewals, reported ANI.

Chauthaiwale urged the US envoy to India to find an imaginative solution to the ban.

"As you must be aware, a significant number of dependents of H1 visa holders are stranded in India as the US Embassy and Consulates have offered only limited services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally a large number of minor dependents of such individuals - minors who maybe US citizens and passport holders - have not been able to return to homes in the US because a parent (usually a mother) who has held an H4 visa and is dependent on an H1 spouse has not been able to return. Some of the families have been in India for several months now," Chauthaiwale wrote in the letter.

On June 23, US President Donald Trump had prolonged a ban on US employment permits till the end of this year and broaden it to include H-1B, L-1, and other temporary work permits, which has severely affected a lot of Indian families.

The temporary ban was to ensure priority to the American workers for tech jobs in the country as the nation recovers from the Covid19 pandemic outbreak.

Chauthaiwale also added a list of 300 Indian individuals affected and undergoing emotional trauma due to the temporary ban.

Chauthaiwale wrote, "I am enclosing a representative list of about 300 individuals affected and suffering emotional trauma due to these factors. I am sure there are many more. In the past few days, social media platforms have reported this as a widespread humanitarian problem."

It further read, "I fully understand that issuing visas and permitting entry to categories of foreigners is the sovereign right of a country. Even so, given the desperate situation in which some of the dependents and their families find themselves, I would urge you to explore avenues for an imaginative solution, by way of an exemption or any other mechanism that may be appropriate."

Bringing some cheer to the families of H-1B visa holders currently stuck in India, Trump administration on Friday announced to exempt the spouses and dependents of such persons from the June 22 directive.

This came after a group of 174 Indian nationals, including seven minors filed a lawsuit against the ban on H-1B visa on July 14. The suit ws filed in the US District Court.

