"As you must be aware, a significant number of dependents of H1 visa holders are stranded in India as the US Embassy and Consulates have offered only limited services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally a large number of minor dependents of such individuals - minors who maybe US citizens and passport holders - have not been able to return to homes in the US because a parent (usually a mother) who has held an H4 visa and is dependent on an H1 spouse has not been able to return. Some of the families have been in India for several months now," Chauthaiwale wrote in the letter.