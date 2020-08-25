'Five big lies of Pakistan exposed', says Indian Mission at UN

New York: India on Monday (local time) hit out at Pakistan over lies peddled by its mission at UN. In a strong statement, the Indian Mission said that Pakistan has put out a false statement claiming that their envoy Munir Akram spoke at the United Nations Security Council while the session was not open to non-members.

"We have seen a statement put out by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UN Security Council. We fail to comprehend where exactly did the Permanent Representative of Pakistan make his statement since the Security Council Session today was not open to non-members of the Security Council", Indian mission at UN said in a statement.

The statement further says that the detailed statement exposed the 'five big lies' being peddled and pushed by Pakistan.

Dismissing assertions that Pakistan has been a target of cross-border terrorism for decades, the Indian Mission in its statement said: "A lie repeated a hundred times will not become truth. The biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against India now tries to masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India!"

"Pakistan is home to the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations. Many of the sanctioned terrorists and entities continue to operate with impunity inside Pakistan. Prime Minister of Pakistan admitted at the UN General Assembly in 2019, the presence of 40,000-50,000 terrorists inside Pakistan," it added.

It further rejected the claim that Pakistan has decimated Al Qaeda from the region.

"The claim that Pakistan has decimated Al Qaeda from the region. Perhaps, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan is not aware that Osama Bin Laden was hiding in their own country in plain sight, and it is the US forces which got him inside Pakistan. Nor have they heard their Prime Minister refer to Osama Bin Laden as a "martyr"," the statement read.

Indian Mission at UN said Pakistan makes the "laughable claim that India has hired terrorist as mercenaries to hit them."

"Coming from a country which is a known sponsor of cross-border terrorism, which has made the world suffer due to its actions, this claim is nothing short of being preposterous!" it said.

The statement also rejected claims of Indians being in 1267 sanctions list. "The 1267 Sanctions list is public, and the world can see none of these individuals are in it. The 1267 Committee works on the basis of evidence, and not random accusations thrown in to divert their time and attention," read the statement.

Further, it slammed Pakistan for making "ridiculous assertions" about internal affairs of India.

"Pakistan makes ridiculous assertions about internal affairs of India. This is a country whose minority population has dropped drastically from 1947 to what it is today which is just about 3 per cent, which is nothing short of systemic cleansing," it said.

"This is in addition to false allegations about India's sovereign actions in the Union Territory of J&K, which are for the welfare of the people. The world has seen through their lies yet again," the statement added.

This comes after Pakistan's Permanent Representative Munir Akram put out a random statement today masquerading it as if the statement was made by him to the United Nations Security Council.

But for their purpose, the statement was picked up by Pakistani media and was portraying it as Munir Akram's statement at the Security Council.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

