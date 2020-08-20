'Folks in Silicon Valley, they know Kamala': Top IT executives rally behind her

In a field of tech skeptics, Harris also positioned herself as a comparatively tech-friendly candidate during her own presidential run. But the technology industry’s reputation has been badly battered. Even though Harris’s views on tech seem moderate compared to Senators Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, she is much less sanguine about the industry than she was a decade ago. She has criticized Twitter Inc. for not taking stronger action against President Donald Trump, who she says has violated its content standards. But Harris has been particularly critical of Facebook Inc. In an interview with CNN in May 2019, Harris said 'we need to seriously take a look' at whether Facebook should be broken up, calling it “essentially a utility that has gone unregulated.'