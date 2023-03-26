'Following it very closely,' says Canadian Foreign Minister on Amritpal Singh manhunt3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 05:48 AM IST
The self-styled Sikh preacher continued to be on the run for a week now following the police crackdown against him and his Waris Punjab De outfit.
Amid Punjab Police's crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh, Canada Foreign Minister has said that Canada is "very closely" following the developments in Punjab and will continue to address the concerns of the community.
