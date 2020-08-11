'For the first time in the world...': What Putin said on Russia's covid vaccine

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered." Russian President Vladimir Putin said this during a televised video conference call with government ministers, announcing the world's 'first' vaccine against Covid. Putin also said that one of his daughters has already been inoculated and is feeling well.

The vaccine’s registration is conditional and trials will continue while production gets underway, said Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

Its approval by the health ministry foreshadows the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial.

The Russian President said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

Russian officials say that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.

The vaccine has been developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute. "I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks," said Putin.

The Russian President said he hoped the country would soon start mass producing the vaccine.

More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. At least four are in final Phase III human trials, according to WHO data.

Many scientists have been skeptical, questioning the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials that normally last for months and involve thousands of people.

