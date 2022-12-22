Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has criticized Taliban's decision to ban University education for girls and said that "denying them access to university is a grave step backwards."
As a father to daughters, I cannot imagine a world in which they’re denied an education, he said.
Putting out in a tweet, the UK PM wrote, "As a father to daughters, I cannot imagine a world in which they're denied an education. The women of Afghanistan have so much to offer. Denying them access to university is a grave step backwards. The world is watching. We will judge the Taliban by their actions."
On Tuesday, Afghanistan's Taliban rulers banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and returned to power after America’s chaotic departure last year.
The decision was announced after a government meeting. A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, told private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.
After the Islamic outfit announced the ban, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the news reports. He said that the denial of education violates the equal rights of women and girls and will have a devastating impact on the country's future.
UN Secretary-General also urged the de facto authorities to ensure equal access to education at all levels for women and girls.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock today said the Taliban decided to destroy their own country's future by destroying the future of girls and women in Afghanistan. She added that Germany will put the issue on the agenda of the G7.
"I will put the issue on the agenda of the G7 tomorrow. The Taliban may try to make women invisible, but won't succeed - the world is watching," Baerbock tweeted.
Qatar too expressed deep concern and disappointment with the Afghan caretaker government's decision. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that these negative practices have a significant impact on human rights, development, and the economy of Afghanistan," read Qatar's MoFA statement.
Saudi Arabia's MoFA said it regretted the decision. It also called on the Taliban to reverse this decision, which is astonishing in all Islamic countries and is contrary to giving afghan women their full legitimate rights, foremost of which is the right to education, which contributes to supporting security, stability, development and prosperity for Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021 and imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).'
The restrictions on women have multiplied in recent months. They are banned from most government jobs or paid a pittance to stay at home, not authorised to travel alone outside their city, and are excluded from parks and gardens.
The Islamic group dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school. Taliban decrees prohibit women from traveling unless accompanied by a male relative and require women's faces be covered in public--including women TV newscasters.
According to a UNICEF report released in August, the fact that girls in Afghanistan are deprived of secondary education has cost the country's economy at least USD 500 million over the past 12 months, which amounts to 2.5 per cent of GDP.
The report added that if three million girls had been able to finish their education and enter the workforce, they would have added at least USD 5.4 billion to Afghanistan's economy.
