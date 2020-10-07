‘Great Polarization’ may be next for world’s richest, UBS says

The surge in net worth among tech entrepreneurs this year -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos and Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk both added more than $60 billion to their net worth in 2020, according to the Bloomberg index --has led to increased scrutiny as millions in the U.S. lost their jobs amid a slumping economy. Meanwhile, a U.S. house panel has proposed a series of far-reaching antitrust reforms to curb the power of the technology giants after a 16-month antitrust investigation found the companies are abusing their dominance.