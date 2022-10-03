‘Had become a distraction,’ UK reverses proposed 45% top income tax rate

But clearly, she didn't get any support. Neither from her party members nor from the markets. The u-turn comes after after it became clear on the first day of the Conservative party conference that Truss would face a huge rebellion if she tried to force her MPs to vote for it. Senior Tory Michael Gove had suggested he would not vote for Liz Truss's Budget when it comes to Parliament, saying "I don't believe it's right." He went on to call it, "a display of the wrong values".