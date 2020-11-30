'Have nothing to hide': Diego Maradona's doctor after police raid

"We were all gathered to see the best for Diego: the doctors, myself, his family. Nothing could be done without his will. We sought to put together a containment scheme for the issue of the pills he was taking and to control alcohol consumption. There were no medical criteria [to keep Maradona in hospital]. We could have taken him to a rehabilitation centre, but we needed Diego's okay. It was his decision. Here there are no decisions, there are medical criteria. When you operate on a patient, the discharge criteria depend on the patient. There was not a doctor error," Goal.com quoted Luque as saying.