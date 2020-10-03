'I am feeling well,' says Covid-hit Donald Trump from hospital

Hours after being flown to a military hospital for the treatment of the Covid-19 pandemic, US President Donald Trump , on Saturday, said that he was feeling well. The US President also praised the doctors and nurses at Walter Reed Medical Center and said: “With their help, I am feeling well!"

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote, "Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!"

Few minutes back, the US President's doctors also said that he has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours. However, his doctors also said that the next 48 hours will be critical, noting that the US Prez isn’t yet on a clear path to recovery.

What Trump’s physician told reporters

Addressing the press, Sean Conley said that he is “extremely happy" with Trump’s progress and that he was experiencing “mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue" on Thursday but “all of which are resolving and improving."

Trump’s physician also created some confusion by putting the timeline of the US president’s diagnosis at three days (72 hours), which would be longer than publicly announced. A White House official later said the doctor meant it was the third day, since Trump was diagnosed on Thursday night.

All about Donald Trump’s treatments

The US Prez entered the hospital yesterday evening after announcing earlier in the day he had been diagnosed with the deadly infection caused by Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Trump's doctors have administered a pair of advanced treatments to the president: an experimental “antibody cocktail" made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. that doesn’t yet have FDA approval and Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Remdesivir, which is authorised for use in hospitalised virus-infected patients.

On Friday, Trump posted a video on Twitter as he arrived at the military hospital. “I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out," the US Prez said.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. The first lady remains at the White House, where she’s resting with mild symptoms of the deadly virus, her office stated.

