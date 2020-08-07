US President Donald Trump has announced restrictions against Chinese-owned social media giants TikTok and WeChat, citing India’s decision to ban the two applications, according to report by the Hindustan Times. Trump on Thursday signed an executive order banning any transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the video-sharing application, starting in 45 days.

"TikTok automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories," Trump's order said.

Data could potentially be used by China to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, build dossiers on people for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage, it mentioned.

The TikTok mobile app has been downloaded about 175 million times in the US and more than a billion times around the world. India last month also banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps, citing data security fears.

“The Government of India recently banned the use of TikTok and other Chinese mobile applications throughout the country; in a statement, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asserted that they were stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," President Trump said, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

The United States Senate on Thursday voted to approve a bill banning federal employees from using TikTok on government-issued devices. Several US agencies already bar employees from downloading TikTok on to their phones.

Trump has set a deadline of mid-September for TikTok to be acquired by a US firm or be banned in the United States. Microsoft has expanded its talks on TikTok to a potential deal that would include buying the global operations of the fast-growing app, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

In a statement TikTok vowed to "pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure... our company and our users are treated fairly — if not by the Administration, then by the US courts."

"WeChat captures the personal and proprietary information of Chinese nationals visiting the United States," the order read, "thereby allowing the Chinese Communist Party a mechanism for keeping tabs on Chinese citizens who may be enjoying the benefits of a free society for the first time in their lives."

WeChat's parent firm, Tencent said in a statement it was "reviewing" the order.

(With inputs from agencies)





