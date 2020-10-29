Taking to Twitter, he said, "Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France... India stands with France in fight against terrorism."

I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

The attacks took place at a church in the French city where three people have died as a result. One of the victims who died in the Notre Dam Basilica is said to be the warden of the church.

The other two victims included an elderly woman who was beheaded and the third woman succumbed to her wounds after stepping out of the church. The attackers was detained by the police and was wounded in the process. He was hospitalized due to the wounds and the police believe he was acting alone and are not looking for other attackers.

This is the attack comes days after a middle-school teacher was beheaded when he showed caricatures of Prophet Muhammad to a class.

Strongly condemning the attack, President Emmanuel Macron said he would increase the number of soldiers from 3,000 to 7,000 in view of the Roman Catholic All Saints' holiday coming ahead.

Within hours of the Nice attack, police killed a man who had threatened passersby with a handgun in Montfavet, near the southern French city of Avignon.

France's Le Figaro newspaper quoted a prosecution source as saying the man was undergoing psychiatric treatment, and that they did not believe there was a terrorism motive.

Nice's mayor, Christian Estrosi, said the attack in his city had happened at Notre Dame church and was similar to the beheading earlier this month near Paris of teacher Samuel Paty, who had used cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics class.

After the Nice attack, Prime Minister Jean Castex raised France's security alert to its highest level.

Estrosi said the Nice attacker had repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" even being detained by police.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via