Air New Zealand took a dig at Prince Harry on social media by promoting a "SussexClass" in response to the Duke of Sussex's claim that his wife had booked a first-class seat on the airline.
In his newly published memoir "Spare", Harry said Meghan Markle had booked an Air New Zealand flight from Mexico to England in 2018 for her father, Thomas Markle.
"We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now," Harry wrote.
"Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg."
However, in response, the airline has said that it has never operated a flight between the two countries and offers a Business Premier service rather than first class.
"Introducing #SussexClass, apparently coming soon," Air New Zealand posted on Facebook and Twitter, referring to Harry and Meghan's titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The post also included emojis of a crown and shifty eyes.
Speaking about Prince Harry's memoir Spare has sold a "record" of 1.4 million copies in just 24 hours, its publisher said on Thursday, as his father and brother kept calm and carried on with public visits. Sales of "Spare" hit 1.4 million English-language copies on its first day in the UK, United States and Canada, smashing Penguin Random House's sales record, the publisher said.
The figures come as the first opinion poll since publication showed Harry's popularity in the UK continuing to nosedive. The sales outstrip Penguin Random House's previous first-day non-fiction record, for Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" in 2020 and Michelle Obama's "Becoming" in 2018.
The headline-grabbing book was published Tuesday accompanied by a high-profile string of promotional interviews.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan resigned from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, where they have cashed in on their royal connections with several lucrative contracts for tell-all books and television programmes.
However, the book "Spare" contains a number of inconsistencies aside from the Air New Zealand reference, including a claim that his mother, Princess Diana, bought him a gift in 1997 that did not exist until 2001.
