Home >News >World >'It's the final stretch': Pfizer CEO urges people not to relax Covid precautions
Albert Bourla, the chief executive officer of Pfizer.

'It's the final stretch': Pfizer CEO urges people not to relax Covid precautions

1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Meghna Sen

  • Albert Bourla advised everyone to follow the instructions 'religiously' and to 'wear a mask to save lives'
  • 'I will be very careful with my family,' the chairman and CEO of Pfizer said

Days after a large-scale trial data showed that BioNTech/Pfizer jabs were around 95% effective against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Albert Bourla, the chairman and CEO of Pfizer, has advised people to not relax the Covid-19 caution that everybody is taking.

In an interview with Firing Line host Margaret Hoover, Albert Bourla said, "It is the final stretch. I will be very careful with my family."

The chairman and CEO of Pfizer further urged people to follow the instructions "religiously". "We are taking all the risk to manufacture the dose," Bourla said.

"Wear a mask, save lives," he added.

Pfizer on seeking emergency vaccine approval

An emergency use authorisation request for the coronavirus vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc and its German partnet BioNTech was expected to be filed with the FDA Friday, the American government and BioNTech's co-founder said.

This type of authorisation is temporary or conditional and is granted in response to an emergency situation such as a pandemic -- and may be revoked or modified if new efficacy or safety data emerge later, according to reports.

"Pfizer's partner BioNTech has announced that tomorrow, they intend to file for emergency use authorization at the FDA," AFP quoted health secretary Alex Azar as saying.

However, the US FDA is yet to give a time frame on how long it would take to review the data on vaccine efficacy and safety, which are the two main criteria.

BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin had earlier said, "If all goes well I could imagine that we gain approval (from US FDA) in the second half of December and start deliveries before Christmas, but really only if all goes positively."

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines have lifted hopes for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic that has infected over 56 million people and caused more than 1.3 million deaths worldwide since the outbreak.

